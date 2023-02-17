2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview - Nsoatreman FC vs Asante Kotoko 

Defending champions Asante Kotoko play away to Nsoatreman at the Nana Akromansan Park on Saturday in match week 18 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The defending champions lost 2-0 to Dreams FC on Sunday and are desperate for a win as they chase for the league title.

The Porcupine Warriors face a difficult test against Nsoatreman as they are yet to lose a game at the Nana Akromansan Park in their last three games.

Nsoatreman's last defeat at home was against Hearts of Oak on match day nine.

Nsoatreman have made their home venue are fortress and will prove tough customers for the Porcupine Warriors in this fixture.

Asante Kotoko have lost their two away games against Karela United and Dreams FC.

Heading into this game, Nsoatreman are favorities considering their good performance at home.

However, Asante Kotoko have strengthen their squad in the second transfer window and will provide strong competition in this game.

Kotoko are five points behind league leaders Aduana Stars on the table.