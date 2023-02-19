2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview – Samartex 1996 FC vs Real Tamale United

Samartex and RTU will be chasing consistency as they lock horns in the second round of the Premier League at the Nsenkyire Sport Arena on Sunday, February 19 2023.

RTU are 8th while Samartex are placed 12th on the League standings. Both teams are separated by just a point, and a win for either side can change their fortunes.

With the return of Coach Annor Walker from the CHAN tournament, Samartex will seek to recoup all lost grounds. The Timber Giants will attempt to make it back to back to wins to move above their opponents.

Baba Nuhu’s side have been dominant at home but have failed to replicate that form outside Tamale. Their only away win this season was against Berekum Chelsea in November, 2022. The Pride of the North will hope to break that hoodoo at Samreboi on Sunday.

The three points will be crucial for both teams or will they share the spoils again as they did when they met in September, 2022?