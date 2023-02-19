2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview – Tamale City vs Karela United

Relegation threatened Tamale City face an inconsistent Karela United side at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 19 2023.

City will be buoyed by the fact that they haven’t lost a match in February; 2 draws and a win over Kotoku Royals at home.

Hamza Mohammed’s side will be even more confident they can bag all three points at the expense of a Karela side that has not recorded an away win all season.

The Nzema based club will be hoping to break that jinx under new coach Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu by making it 2 wins in a row.

Karela were 1-0 winners when the sides met in September at CAM Park.

Can Karela do the double over Tamale City or will City avenge that defeat?