2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Report- Accra Lions 1-1 Kotoku Royals

Published on: 18 February 2023
Abass Samari

Abass Samari's late penalty salvaged Accra Lions a point in a fiercely contested game against Kotoku Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoku Royals, who are battling relegation, opened the scoring in the first half through former Kotoko player Francis Andy Kumi.

But in-form Samari responded from the spot as Lions kept their home record in tact.

Accra Lions started the game brightly, creating several chances with Samari pulling a great save from the Kotoku Royals goalkeeper.

Few minutes later Youssouf Simpara came close with a golden opportunity but missed, with his strike going inches wide.

However, halfway through the first half, Royals took advantage after a good play down the right with Andy Kumi getting the opener for the visitors.

Lions pushed for a leveller but Kotoku Royals managed to hold the threat of the host.

After the break, Lions make a quick change, bringing on Solomon Oppong for Daniel Awuni.

On the hour mark, Simpara almost levelled after taking on two defenders in the box but his efforts was well blocked.

With seven minutes remaining, second half substitute Seidu Bassit came close before Baba Apiiga won a penalty after he was poked in the box.

Samari elected himself for the spot kick and made no mistake.

Accra Lions were rejuvenated by the leveller but efforts to get a winner were curtailed by the resilient defence of Kotoku Royals.

 

