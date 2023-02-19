2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Report - Bechem United 3-0 Great Olympics

Bechem United emerged victorious with a convincing 3-0 win against Great Olympics on Sunday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The match began with both teams playing cautiously, with Bechem United having the lion's share of possession. However, it was midfielder Abdul Karim who broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, scoring to put Bechem United ahead.

In the second half, Great Olympics came out with renewed energy, looking to get back into the game. But it was Bechem United who struck again, with Hafiz Konkoni scoring two goals in 26 minutes. His brace put the game beyond the reach of Great Olympics, and Bechem United cruised to a comfortable victory.

The win was a much-needed boost for Bechem United, who picked up no point in two games prior. With this win, they have now moved up to second place on the league table, five points behind league leaders Asante Kotoko.

On the other hand, Great Olympics' coach Bismark Kobby Mensah was hoping to start his reign with a positive result, but his team's lacklustre performance has left them in a precarious position.

The loss means that Great Olympics are now just three points away from the relegation zone, with a tough run of fixtures coming up.

Overall, it was an exciting match for the fans, and Bechem United will be hoping to build on this win in their upcoming games, while Great Olympics will be looking to bounce back from this defeat and avoid relegation.