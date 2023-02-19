2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 0-2 Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars showed why they are the league leaders in Ghana's top-flight football league with a commanding 2-0 win over Hearts of Oak in a top-of-the-table clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Forward Isaac Mintah was the hero of the day, scoring both goals in the second half to give his team all three points.

Aduana Stars put in a brilliant performance that saw them dominate possession and create more chances than their opponents. Hearts of Oak had hoped to close the gap at the top to just one point with a win, but Aduana's solid defence and clinical finishing proved too much for them.

Isaac Mintah's first goal came just two minutes after the halftime break, setting the tone for the second half. He then added a second in the 64th minute to put the game beyond Hearts of Oak's reach.

The win takes Aduana Stars seven points clear at the top of the league table, establishing themselves as strong title contenders. Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will be disappointed with the result, as they now find themselves trailing Aduana by seven points.

Overall, it was an impressive performance from Aduana Stars, who will be looking to maintain their winning form in the upcoming matches. Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, will need to bounce back quickly if they want to stay in the title race.