2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Report – Samartex 1996 FC 3-0 Real Tamale United

Published on: 19 February 2023
Samartex FC thrashed RTU 3-0 at the Nsenkyire Sport Arena on Sunday, February 19 2023.

The Timber Giants scored three unanswered goals to bag all three points at home to make it back to back wins.

New boy Evans Osei Wusu was handed his debut as he featured on the starting line up for Samartex.

Emmnauel Keyekeh broke the deadlock at the death of half time by scoring for Samartex.

After recess, Keyekeh doubled their advantage by scoring again in the 60th minute.

Isaac Opoku Agyemang netted in stoppage time to make it three for the home side.

It was a comfortable win, and a crucial three points in the bag which moves Samartex from 12th to 9th position on the League standings.

For RTU, their poor run away form home continues which makes it back to back defeat. They just couldn't match the prowess of The Timber Giants.

 

