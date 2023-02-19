2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Report - Tamale City 1-0 Karela United

Tamale City FC were off the mark at the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League with a crucial victory over Karela United FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Forward Isaac Mensah scored his fifth goal of the campaign to ensure the Citizens claimed a 1-0 win against Karela in the matchday 18 fixture.

Sunday's victory cushioned the Tamale-based club in their battle against relegation at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Notwithstanding the win over Karela, City remain in the drop zone as they sit at the 17th position on the league standings with 19 points, two off the safety places.

Mensah scored the only goal of the match with eleven minutes remaining on the clock after he converted a penalty kick which won the day for the hosts.

Karela maintain their place on the league table at the 14th position with only two points above the relegation zone. They have 22 points after 18 league matches.