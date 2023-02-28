2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview – Legon Cities vs Tamale City

The Ghana Premier League enters another round of exciting fixtures as Legon Cities host Tamale City at the El Wak Stadium on Wednesday.

The match comes with high stakes as both teams find themselves in dire need of a win to improve their league standing.

Legon Cities are presently only one point above the drop zone, and a further defeat would send them plummeting down the league table. In the meantime, Tamale City are second from bottom, and a triumph would be crucial in their efforts to avoid relegation.

Legon Cities claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tamale City earlier in the season. However, they have been struggling lately, suffering a disappointing 2-0 loss to Medeama SC. On the other hand, Tamale City are coming into this match on the back of a win against Karela United and will hope to build on their success to turn their season around.

Legon Cities' coach Maxwell Konadu will be hoping for a better performance from his players, especially in the final third, where they have struggled this season. Tamale City's coach Hamza will be looking to his key players to inspire a positive result.

With both teams needing a win, Sunday's match promises to be a tense and exciting encounter. It remains to be seen which side will come out on top in this crucial Ghana Premier League fixture.