2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 2: Match Report - Bechem United 2-0 Asante Kotoko

Bechem United ended Asante Kotoko's unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 victory on Thursday afternoon.

The Hunters scored in each half to secure their second victory, while Kotoko suffered their first defeat of the season in Bechem.

The first goal came after Kotoko was penalised for a handball incident inside their penalty area.

Bechem United were awarded a penalty, which defender Kofi Agbesimah converted expertly from 12 yards out for a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.

Forward Emmanuel Avornyo doubled the lead after 63 minutes. The brilliant Clinton Duodu picked the ball close to the centre circle, outpaced his markers, and set up Avornyo for a simple finish.

Kotoko lacked attacking vigour and were unable to trouble Bechem United. They finished the game with 10 men following the sending-off of Stephen Amankonah.

89’- Mukwala is fouled in the box, but referee ignores the call for penalty. Bechem 2-0 #AKSC #BECKOT — Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) November 3, 2022

Bechem will look to win their third game in a row when they travel to Karela United this weekend, while Kotoko will host Samartex in Kumasi, hoping to get back on track.