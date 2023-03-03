2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview - Bechem United vs Bibiani Gold Stars 

The upcoming match between Bechem United and Bibiani Gold Stars promises to be an exciting encounter, as both teams are looking to stay in the title race in the Ghana Premier League.

Bechem United will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Kotoko in their last game and climb back into the top four, while Bibiani Gold Stars will be looking to build on their recent form and climb even higher up the league table.

Bechem United have been quite impressive at home this season and will be looking to use their home advantage to their benefit in this match. They have a solid defence and a potent attack, which could pose problems for the Bibiani Gold Stars' defence. Their midfield is also quite strong, with players who are able to control the game and create chances for their forwards.

On the other hand, Bibiani Gold Stars have been in good form recently and will be looking to continue their winning streak. They overtook Bechem United in the league table after a 2-0 win over Nsoatreman and will be hoping to maintain their momentum.

This match promises to be a close encounter, with both teams evenly matched in terms of quality. It will be interesting to see how both teams approach the game, and which team will come out on top. With both teams aiming to stay in the title race, this match could have significant implications for the rest of the season.