2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview - FC Samartex vs. Aduana Stars

FC Samartex, after back-to-back defeats in the league against Berekum Chelsea and FA Cup against Real Tamale United, look to return to winning ways this weekend.

They return to the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Samreboi to tackle league leaders Aduana Stars on Sunday afternoon in what is expected to be a crunchy fixture.

The Timber Boys are sitting at the 10th position on the league standings with 26 points after 19 matches. They are five points away from the danger zone.

Samartex hope to account on their home form to see off the Ogya Boys in the matchday 20 encounter. They are unbeaten in the last 7 games in Samreboi with five wins and two draws.

Aduana make the journey from Dormaa Ahenkro to Samreboi as the best away team in the Ghana Premier League this campaign, as they continue to lead the pack.

The Ogya Boys have lost just three times on the road this term, winning five and drawing twice in 10 matches.

Also, Paa Kwesi Fabin's side have lost only once in their last six away matches in the premiership with three wins including the 2-0 victory over Hearts of Oak in the last round.

Aduana go into this fixture on the back of a disappointing home stalemate against King Faisal Babes in Dormaa Ahenkro in the midweek. They are poised to make amends against Samartex.

A drop of points from Sunday's game could see their lead at top cut down.