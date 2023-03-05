2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview – Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko

The Ghana Premier League's biggest fixture, the Super Clash, is set to take place on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium. This time, aside from the bragging rights and three points, there is also a trophy at stake. The Ghana League Clubs Association announced that this year's President's Cup would be awarded to the winner of this game.

Both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will be gunning for glory, and a draw will see them each awarded a point before going into a penalty shootout to determine the winner. The stakes are high, and it's shaping up to be a fascinating encounter.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and Guinea Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embaló will be in attendance, with the latter being the special guest of honour. This adds an extra layer of pressure to the players as they seek to impress their guests.

Hearts of Oak are the home team, but they have had their troubles coming into this game. The fans have been calling for the head of coach Slavko Matic due to their recent poor form, and the Serbian was even sacked from training on Friday. The fans' discontent has been brewing for a while, and they are looking for a turnaround in fortunes. However, it's unclear if Matic will be on the bench due to the fans' threats.

Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, are coming into the game with a sense of calm and confidence after returning to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Bechem United in midweek. They will be looking to build on their recent form and secure a victory in what promises to be a tense and tightly contested match.

The two teams have met once this season, and it ended in a draw with Hearts of Oak scoring a late goal. However, a lot has changed since that meeting, with Hearts under a new coach as Samuel Boadu was sacked weeks after the game. Either side has a win each from the last five meetings, but it was Hearts of Oak who won the last time there was a trophy at stake.