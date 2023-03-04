2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview - King Faisal vs Great Olympics 

King Faisal are unbeaten in their last two games and they welcome Great Olympics to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Complex on match day 20 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Insha Allah boys managed to pick a point away to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in mid-week.

It was a surprising result as Aduana Stars were tipped as favorites to win the game and their good run of form at home.

King Faisal who recently ditched the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for Dr Kwame Kyei Complex are yet to win a league match at the venue.

It's Matchday The first game of the new month sees us host Great Olympics this afternoon 👊 🆚️ @AccraGtOlympics 🏟 Kwame Kyei Sports Complex ⏰ 3:00 pm 💷 5 & 10 cedis 🟢⚪️ #InshaAllah pic.twitter.com/utRFaltIbn — King Faisal Football Club (@KingFaisalFC) March 4, 2023

The Kumasi-based side lost their first home game against Berekum Chelsea at the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex.

Following the good result against Aduana Stars away, Coach Tony Lokko and his players will be eyeing their first home win at the venue when they host Great Olympics on Sunday.

We are in Abrankese this weekend. Come on, DADE #OlyMASHIE pic.twitter.com/oNUzHeU4Xg — OLY DADE (@AccraGtOlympics) March 3, 2023

Great Olympics are going into the game on the back of the 1-0 win against city rivals Hearts of Oak in the Accra derby on Wednesday.

The 'Oly dade' boys defeated The Phobians by a lone goal to win the game.

Newly appointed coach Bismark Kobi Mensah will be hoping his side will go into the King Faisal game with the winning mentality following the Hearts of Oak win.