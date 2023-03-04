2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview - Legon Cities vs. Real Tamale United

Legon Cities FC find themselves in the relegation zone after a string of poor results in the Ghana Premier League lately. They seek in their next match which is on Sunday afternoon.

The Royals face Real Tamale United at the El Wak Stadium in Accra with the hope of moving out of the drop zone at the end of the matchday 20 encounter.

Cities are presently sitting in the 16th position on the league standings with just a point away from safety. A win on Sunday afternoon will do the trick for them.

They head into this game on the back of a 1-1 stalemate with Tamale City last Wednesday at the same venue.

RTU are looking to improve their away performances in the premiership and that starts at the El Wak Stadium against Cities this weekend.

Despite their decent home form, head coach Baba Nuhu Mallam has been asked to step aside due to their abysmal showing on the road. His assistant will lead the team into Sunday's game.

The Pride of the North have managed to pick just one point in their last seven away matches in the league.

RTU are placed 12th on the league table with 25 points from their 19 matches in the premiership this campaign. They are only three points above the relegation zone.