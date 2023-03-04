2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview– Nsoatreman FC vs Kotoku Royals

Nsoatreman will host Kotoku Royals at the Nana Koramansah Stadium on Sunday, March 5 2023.

The home team will be hoping to return to winning ways after their 2-0 defeat to Gold Stars. They face the bottom club on the League standings but Royals will be riding a hope of optimism after their 3-0 thrashing of Dreams FC in their last game.

Mohammed Gargo’s side have not been consistent in form but they are a tough nut to crack at home. Only Hearts of Oak have beaten them in Nsuatre this season.

It could be a tricky fixture for Nsoatreman as Eduafo’s men will be confident they can make it back to back wins. They could also approach this game with the aim of sharing the spoils with their host which could be a vital point given how precariously they are living now.

This game promises to be interesting with Nsoatreman keen on bouncing back to the winning track while Royals will be hoping to avoid another setback in a bid to turn things around.