2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview- Tamale City vs Accra Lions

Tamale City will lock horns with high-flying Accra Lions at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday, March 5, 2023.

The Tamale-based club will be hoping to avenge the defeat they suffered to Accra Lions in the first round when they welcome them to the North.

Tamale City are on a good run of form, having gone five games without defeat. The last game they lost was against King Faisal on January 15.

Meanwhile, Lions are enjoying a fine season, and currently sit third on the Premier League table, only five points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars. The Accra-based club are also on a run of three matches without defeat.

Threatened with relegation, Tamale City will be counting on the experience of Isaac Mensah, Raphael Essien and captain Collins Amoah Boateng.

Meanwhile, inspired by his debut, Dominic Amponsah will be hoping to get the nod ahead of Youssouf Simpara and Seidu Bassit in Tamale. The youngster scored the winner as Accra Lions beat Karela United in their last game.

Abass Samari, a contender for February's Player of Month, has been on a scoring form for Accra Lions this season, with eight so far.

While Lions will be eyeing a top four finish this season, Tamale City are hoping for survival.