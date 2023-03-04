2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report - King Faisal 2-0 Great Olympics

King Faisal registered their first home win at the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex after beating Great Olympics 2-0 on Saturday.

The Insha Allah boys who have adopted the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex for the second round of the season lost to Berekum Chelsea in their first game.

King Faisal had secured a good point away to Aduana Stars in mid-week and were motivated to beat Olympics in this fixture.

Abdul Latif scored in the 12th minute from the penalty spot to give King Faisal the lead.

Great Olympics came close to scoring in some moments of the game but were denied by the goalkeeper.

King Faisal went into the break leading the game courtesy Abdul Latif’s goal.

Samuel Adom Antwi sealed the win for King Faisal in the 70th minute as he connected a cross from Suraj Ibrahim.

Baba Yahaya of King Faisal was adjudged man of the match after the game

King Faisal climb up the league table to the 13th position with 24 points after this win.