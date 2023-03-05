2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report– Nsoatreman 2-1 Kotoku Royals

Nsoatreman returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Kotoku Royals at the Nana Koramansah Stadium on Sunday, March 5 2023 thanks to a last-gasp goal.

Captain Obed Duah, Ushau Abu and Baba Mahama were back in the starting line-up after missing Nsoatreman’s last game. Stephen Diyuo is yet to return from injury.

Royals were hoping to build on their 3-0 thrashing of Dreams FC to make it back to back wins.

Eduafo’s boys fell behind on 32 minutes after their hosts were awarded a penalty which Samuel Ofori scored to put his team in the lead.

It didn’t take long for Royals to restore parity through Collins Kofi Kudjoe in the 40th minute.

After the recess, both teams searched for a winner for most part of the second half. A stoppage time goal from Nana Kwame Junior snatched victory for Gargo’s lads.

Kotoku Royals will feel disappointed because they deserved a point from this game. They remain at the foot of the Leaguue standings and face a strong Bechem United team for their next game on March 12 2023.

Nsoatreman are away to Karela United for their next game on that same day.