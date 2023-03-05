GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report– Nsoatreman 2-1 Kotoku Royals

Published on: 05 March 2023
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report– Nsoatreman 2-1 Kotoku Royals

Nsoatreman returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Kotoku Royals at the Nana Koramansah Stadium on Sunday, March 5 2023 thanks to a last-gasp goal.

Captain Obed Duah, Ushau Abu and Baba Mahama were back in the starting line-up after missing Nsoatreman’s last game. Stephen Diyuo is yet to return from injury.

Royals were hoping to build on their 3-0 thrashing of Dreams FC to make it back to back wins.

Eduafo’s boys fell behind on 32 minutes after their hosts were awarded a penalty which Samuel Ofori scored to put his team in the lead.

It didn’t take long for Royals to restore parity through Collins Kofi Kudjoe in the 40th minute.

After the recess, both teams searched for a winner for most part of the second half. A stoppage time goal from Nana Kwame Junior snatched victory for Gargo’s lads.

Kotoku Royals will feel disappointed because they deserved a point from this game. They remain at the foot of the Leaguue standings and face a strong Bechem United team for their next game on March 12 2023.

Nsoatreman are away to Karela United for their next game on that same day.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more