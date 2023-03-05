GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report- Tamale City 0-1 Accra Lions

Published on: 05 March 2023
Dominic Amponsah was the hero of Accra Lions for the second game running after coming off the bench to snatch the winner late in injury time against Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama stadium. 

Accra Lions were denied a goal in the first half but kept their composure as coach James Francis rang in a few changes after half time as the Accra-based outfit collected maximum points in Tamale.

The hosts started well and tested goalkeeper Andrews Owusu in the early minutes of the game.

Few minutes later, Lions responded after Abass Samari's header from a Remember Boateng cross was parried away by the Tamale City goalkeeper.

Just after 20 minutes, Lions were forced into an early substitution after Kassim Osuman picked an injury was was replaced by Elijah Kwarah.

Five minutes after the break, Samari had a goal ruled out by the referee.

With 15 minutes remaining, Daniel Awuni and Amponsah replaced Baba Salifu and Seidu Bassit respectively.

Amponsah then stole the winner in the fifth minute of the seven added minutes.

 

 

