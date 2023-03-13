2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Dreams FC

Accra Lions return to the capital after an impressive road trip, where they won back-to-back away games, to host Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday night.

The Accra-based club will be hoping to extend their winning run to three matches as well as make it five games without defeat.

Since losing to Asante Kotoko in Kumasi, Lions have drawn two and won two, and are currently second on the Ghana Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC are yet to win a game in their last two matches, having lost and drawn in previous games.

Despite their recent slump, the Still Believe lads have been decent this season and sit tenth in the Ghana Premier League table.

Accra Lions have found a new jewel in Dominic Amponsah, netting the winners in his first two matches for the club. Although he comes on as a second half substitute, coach James Francis could hand him a starting role on Monday night.

While, Abass Samari will be key for Accra Lions once again, having been crowned February's Player of the Month.

Dreams FC will be looking for inspiration in striker Agyenim Boateng, who has just been dethroned as Player of the Month.

A win for Accra Lions will see them close the gap on leaders Aduana Stars while Dreams FC will hand their top hopes a boost with a positive result.