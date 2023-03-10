2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Preview - Karela United vs Nsoatreman FC

Karela United will be facing off against Nsoatreman FC at the CAM Park in Ayinase on Sunday afternoon in what promises to be a crucial match for both teams.

With three defeats in their last five games, Karela United find themselves among the relegation candidates and will be desperate for a win to keep their hopes of survival alive.

Nsoatreman FC, on the other hand, are not doing much better, but they will be buoyed by their victory over Kotoku Royals last weekend and will be looking to build on that result.

The stakes are high for both teams, and with just a few games remaining in the season, every point counts. Fans can expect a fierce and hard-fought battle on the pitch as these two sides look to secure a much-needed victory.

The previous meeting saw Nsoatreman demolish Karela 3-0. Will Karela United be able to pick up the three points they so desperately need, or will Nsoatreman FC continue their recent good form and pull off another upset? All will be revealed in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.