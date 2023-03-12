2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Preview - Kotoku Royals vs. Bechem United

Kotoku Royals FC continue to languish at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League despite their recently improved form. They go again this Sunday against Bechem United.

The Akyem Royals are going into the matchday 21 match on the back of back-to-back home victories, the first time it has happened this season.

The Royals changed their home from the Cape Coast stadium to the 'Theatre of Dreams in Dawu and their first game at the new home got them a 3-0 win over Dreams FC.

The newbies will be counting on Francis Andy Kumi and Collins Cudjoe to find their fourth win of the campaign. The duo has five goals in the last three matches.

Bechem have suffered a setback in the last two rounds and are aiming to bounce back from the slump by getting a win over the Akyem Royals in Sunday's game.

The Hunters are coming from back-to-back defeats to Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko which saw them dropped from second place to third in the league standings.

However, they are only three points behind leaders Aduana Stars and a win against Royals will take on levelled points at the top spot.

Kassim Mingle Ocansey and his lads have managed three wins in their last six league matches when they are the travellers. A decent form they are counting on in Sunday's game.