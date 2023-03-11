2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 21: Match Preview- RTU vs Tamale City

The Aliu Mahama Stadium will throw its gates open for the Tamale derby on Sunday, March 12 2023 as RTU lock horns with Tamale City.

Both teams will be hoping to return to winning ways after failing to win in their last two games.

With 6 points separating both teams on the League standings, RTU are 6th placed while City are second to last.

Despite bolstering his squad when the window opened, Hamza Mohammed has not quite steadied the ship.

City will be buoyed by the fact that they have lost only one of their last six matches and will aim at giving themselves hopes of survival by securing all 3 points.

This may prove difficult as their rivals under Baba Nuhu have made the Aliu Mahama Stadium a fortress.

Only Legon Cities have won against RTU in Tamale.

However you slice it, the 3 points will be crucial for both teams.

They could also share the spoils as they did when they met back in October last year.