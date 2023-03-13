2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Report- Accra Lions 3-2 Dreams FC

Dominic Amponsah continued his dream start to the Ghana Premier League with his and third fourth goal of the season in three matches as Accra Lions beat Dreams FC on their return to Accra after a successful road trip.

Samari also added to his tally with his ninth of the campaign as Eric Danso and Ebenezer Adade got the consolation for the visitors.

Dreams FC started the game brightly but could not break the defence of Accra Lions and had to try from long distance, with Sylvester Simba coming close twice.

Lions gradually warmed themselves into the match and after a brilliant interplay between Evans Botchway and Abass Samari, the hosts won a penalty after the latter's strike hit a Dreams FC defender's hand.

Samari elected himself for the spot kick and brilliantly slotted home with the Dreams goalie going the wrong way, just 20 minutes into the game.

Dreams threatened twice but Lions goalkeeper Andrews Owusu was equal to the task making two brave saves.

However, the visitors were nit denied on the final minute of the first half as Eric Danso rose high to head home from a freekick.

After the break, Lions improved their game but failed to take the early chances.

Coach James Francis replaced Baba Apiiga and Fredrick Kesse with Daniel Awuni and Youssouf Simpara respectively.

The changes made an instant impact as Awuni caused troubles for the Dreams defence, winning a freekick outside the box.

Amponsah fired from long range to give Lions the lead after the hour mark but Dreams FC responded with an equally good freekick through Ebenezer Adade.

Dreams FC's celebrations was cut short as Amponsah magically scored out of nothing to give the host an important win.