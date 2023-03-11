2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Report - Bibiani Gold Stars 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak came from behind to rescue a point against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Dun’s Park in match day 21 on Saturday.

Substitute Isaac Mensah climbed off the bench to cancel Evans Owusu opening goal in the 5th minute as the two teams shared a point each after regulation time which ended 1-1.

Gold Stars also kept their impressive run at home intact with this draw against Hearts of Oak.

In the opening minutes of the game Evans Owusu effort took a deflection and hit the side post as Gold Stars took the lead in the fifth minute

Benjamin Yorke came close with the equalizer but his effort was blocked by Bibiani Gold Stars defender Amofah in the 45th minute.

After recess, Albert Diuedonne also missed a sitter to put Hearts of Oak back on track in the 58th minute.

Former AshantiGold midfielder Appiah McCarthy delivered a powerful free kick few minutes later which was saved by Eric Ofori Antwi to deny Gold Stars a second goal.

Hearts of Oak introduced mercurial midfielder Salifu Ibrahim into the game to salvage a point but Gold Stars were strong in the midfield with Appiah McCarthy and Banahene

Isaac Mensah scored with a header from a cross to secure a point for Hearts of Oak in this game.