2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Report - Karela United 1-0 Nsoatreman

Karela United secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Nsoatreman in an intense Ghana Premier League encounter at CAM Park on Sunday afternoon. The game was a must-win for Karela, who were languishing in the relegation zone, while Nsoatreman were hoping to maintain their position in the top half of the table.

The first half of the match was a closely contested affair, with both teams showing a lot of intensity and commitment in their play. Karela United had the better possession and created several opportunities, but Nsoatreman's defence held firm to keep the score line level.

Just as the first half was drawing to a close, Karela United finally found the breakthrough they were looking for. Abdul-Raman Yaya received a clever pass from his teammate and expertly slotted the ball past the Nsoatreman goalkeeper to give Karela the lead in the 45th minute.

The second half saw Nsoatreman come out stronger and more determined, looking to find the equaliser. They dominated possession and put Karela United under intense pressure, but the home side defended resolutely and held on to their slim lead.

Karela United had a few chances to extend their lead in the second half, but Nsoatreman's goalkeeper was equal to the task and made some crucial saves to keep his team in the game. Despite their best efforts, Nsoatreman was unable to find the back of the net and the match ended 1-0 in favour of Karela United.

With this victory, Karela United climbed out of the relegation zone and moved up to 14th place in the league table. They are now just one point away from safety and will be hoping to build on this result in their upcoming matches.

Nsoatreman, on the other hand, slipped to 10th place in the league table, despite having one point more than Karela United. They will be disappointed with their performance in this match and will need to bounce back quickly if they hope to maintain their position in the top half of the table.