GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Report- RTU 0-0 Tamale City

Published on: 12 March 2023
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Report- RTU 0-0 Tamale City
Real Tamale United

The Tamale derby failed to produce any goals as RTU were held to a goalless draw by city rivals Tamale City on Sunday, March 12 2023 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Sheriff replaced the injured Yaw Osei in post for RTU while fit-again Mankuyeli was also in the starting line-up.

Stephen Badu came close to getting the opener for RTU in the 5th minute with a powerful strike but he missed by an inch.

Just before half time Manaf was also denied by the City goalie as he saved his decent strike off the line.

After recess, chances were few and far between with no clear cut scoring opportunity falling to either side.

Both teams had to share the spoils again at full time as they did in October.

It was a hard fought point for each of the teams but debutants Tamale City still remain in the drop zone after the draw.

By Suleman Asante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more