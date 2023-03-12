2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Report- RTU 0-0 Tamale City

The Tamale derby failed to produce any goals as RTU were held to a goalless draw by city rivals Tamale City on Sunday, March 12 2023 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Sheriff replaced the injured Yaw Osei in post for RTU while fit-again Mankuyeli was also in the starting line-up.

Stephen Badu came close to getting the opener for RTU in the 5th minute with a powerful strike but he missed by an inch.

Just before half time Manaf was also denied by the City goalie as he saved his decent strike off the line.

After recess, chances were few and far between with no clear cut scoring opportunity falling to either side.

Both teams had to share the spoils again at full time as they did in October.

It was a hard fought point for each of the teams but debutants Tamale City still remain in the drop zone after the draw.

By Suleman Asante