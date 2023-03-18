GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Preview – Bechem United vs Karela United

Published on: 18 March 2023
Bechem United will welcome Karela United to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, March 19 2023 for Premier League business.

The Hunters will aim to cement their Top 4 spot by quickly returning to winning ways after their surprise defeat to relegation haunted Kotoku Royals in their last game.

Karela are just 2 points adrift the drop zone and will also be chasing consistency as they attempt to make it back to back wins to ease relegation fears. The Nzema based side secured a narrow 1-0 win over Bechem when they clashed at CAM Park in November.

Kassim Mingle will have revenge on his books on Sunday whiles Tanko Shaibu’s lads would want to complete the double over their opponents this season.

Both teams have won 2 of their last five matches and with a packed Premier League log, a win or lose could have implications for either side.

By Suleman Asante

