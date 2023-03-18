2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Preview - FC Samartex vs Asante Kotoko

Samartex and Asante Kotoko face off in the top liner of the week at Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Saturday in match day 22 fixture.

The Porcupine Warriors return to action after their match week 21 fixture against King Faisal was postponed due to the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Samartex are undefeated in their last five games in the Ghana Premier League at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Asante Kotoko have a herculian task if they are to win this game against Samartex due to their impressive home form.

The defending champions have been woeful in their away performance this season with just one draw and four defeats in their last five games.

Going into this game, Samartex head coach Annor Walker has urged the supporters to come early for the game as his side will score in the opening minutes.

Samartex will be searching for a revenge after losing 2-1 to Asante Kotoko when the two sides met in week five fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.