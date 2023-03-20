2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Preview - King Faisal Babes vs. Bibiani Goldstars

King Faisal Babes will be tackling their counterparts Bibiani Goldstars FC in the Ghana Premier League at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese on Monday afternoon.

The Insha Allah Boys are keen on maintaining their momentum in their fight against relegation by claiming a win against the Miners.

Faisal are currently on a three-match unbeaten run in all competitions withwins over Steadfast in the FA Cup and Great Olympics in the league.

They are lying at the 15th position on the league log with 24 points from 21 matches, they are only separated from the drop zone on head-to-head advantage.

Goldstars are without a win in their last two league matches ahead of their trip to Kumasi. They aim to end the winless run by beating Faisal in Monday's matchday 22 fixture.

The Miners have also managed just one win in their last five matches which has seen them drop out of the top four places to the 8th position on the table.

Goldstars have been poor in their away performances lately as they have picked only one point from the last four league matches on the road.

Michael Osei and his men will also look to revenge the 4-1 thumping defeat they suffered at the hands of Faisal at home in the FA Cup.

Striker Abednego Tetteh will want to score against his former club to prove a point.