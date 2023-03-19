2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Preview- Nsoatreman FC vs Accra Lions

Nsoatreman FC will welcome high-flying Accra Lions to the Nana Kronmansah Park in Nsuatre for the week 22 Ghana Premier League clash.

The host will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Karela United last week by keeping their impressive home record when they face Accra Lions on Sunday.

Nsoatreman have won two and lost two of their last five games, but come up against an Accra Lions side yet to lose since the defeat to Asante Kotoko in Kumasi. Lions are unbeaten in their last five matches and have won their last three games in a row.

The Accra-based outfit sit second in the Ghana Premier League table, just two points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars.

Nsoatreman suffered defeat to Accra Lions in the first round and are looking forward for revenge.

The visitors have lost three players in the transfer window with Fredrick Asante, Jacob Mensah and Hagan Frimpong leaving to continue their careers abroad.

However, youngster Dominic Amponsah, who has scored four goals in his last three games and midfielder Abass Samari could cause trouble for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman could count on experienced player Baba Mahama and AbuUshaw to deliver the goods.

With 27 points, Nsoatreman are three points from the drop zone and a win will hand them a huge boost in terms of survival while Lions need a win to keep their GPL title ambitions alive.