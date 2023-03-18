2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Preview - Real Tamale United vs. Berekum Chelsea

Real Tamale United will be taking on Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League matchday 22 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale on Sunday with the hopes of returning to winning ways.

The Pride of the North has dipped in form recently, having been without a win in the last three league games. They have managed only a win in the last six matches by extension.

Since letting the head coach Baba Nuhu Mallam step side, RTU are yet to record a win after two matches as both games ended in a stalemate.

They are currently lying in the 13th position on the league table with 27 points, four more above the relegation zone and a win on Sunday would cushion them to the top half.

Chelsea have managed just one away victory in the league this campaign which happened a month ago when they pipped King Faisal Babes by a 1-0 scoreline in Kumasi.

Despite their roller coaster form this season, the Bibires have been decent lately having claimed three wins in their last four matches in the premiership.

Chelsea will make the journey from Berekum to Tamale having in mind their record against RTU in their last three meetings where they have lost all of them across the period.

The Blue and Whites are 7th on the league log with 31 points from 21 matches, eight behind the leaders Aduana Stars and seven away from the relegation zone.