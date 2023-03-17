2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Preview – Tamale City vs Dreams FC

Tamale City will host Dreams FC at the Tamale Sports Stadium for their next league game on Saturday, March 18 2023.

Hamza Mohammed’s side haven’t won in their last 3 games after their home win over Karela United in February and find themselves in the drop zone.

A win over Dreams FC could temporarily move them out of the relegation zone. City will feel this could be possible because they have lost just once since February, and have won twice within that same period just like Dreams.

The Still Believe are in 10th position on the League standings and are 4 points adrift the drop zone. With Karim Zito stating that he wants to steer his side to safety, they will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways to buy themselves a bit of clam after their 3-2 defeat to Accra Lions in their last league game.

The game promises to be intriguing as both teams will not settle for a draw given the implications a win will have for either side. City, who are fighting a relegation battle would want to boost their survival hopes by picking up all the points at stake. Dreams will also want to return to Dawu with all 3 points to climb up the League log.