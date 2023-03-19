2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Report – Bechem United 3-1 Karela United

Bechem United bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Karela at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, March 19 2023.

Kassim Mingle handed goalkeeper Japhet Norvienyor and young midfielder David Asenso their debut starts. Seth Kwadwo, Clinton Duodu, Aziz Haruna Dari and Aaron Essel were unavailable due to their U23 call-ups.

Hafiz Konkoni put The Hunters in front in the 20th minute. Isaiah Nyarko doubled their advantage on 42 minutes and Abdul Karim made it 3-0 for the hosts before the half time break.

After recess, Karela were awarded a penalty by referee Laud Nettey in the 58th minute and up stepped Samuel Atta Kumi to net a consolation goal for the visitors.

The Hunters were too strong for Tanko Shaibu's lads as they bagged all 3 points at home.

Bechem United climb to 3rd position on the League standings, 3 points behind leaders Aduana Stars who are away to Legon Cities on Monday.

Karela are in 14th position, 2 points adrift the drop zone and will host Hearts of Oak in their next game while Bechem are away to 2nd placed Accra Lions.