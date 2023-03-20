2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Report - King Faisal Babes 0-0 Bibiani Goldstars

King Faisal Babes failed to advantage of their home grounds and in front of home fans after drawing against Bibiani Goldstars FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The "Insha Allah Boys" were held by the Miners to a goalless stalemate at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese on Monday afternoon.

The matchday 22 fixture ended in bizarre circumstances after 10 yellow cards and two red cards were issued in the end.

Goldstars defender Farouk Adams and Faisal captain Ibrahim Suraj were sent off in the stoppage time as both received their second caution in the game.

Jimmy Cobblah made only one change in the team that beat Great Olympics 2-0 in the last league game with Joseph Gordon taking the place of David Oppong Afrane.

On the other hand, Goldstars gaffer Michael Osei made a couple of alterations to the team that drew 1-1 with Hearts of Oak in the last round.

Faisal dropped into the relegation zone after Monday's draw while Goldstars moved one place up on the league standings their winless away extended to five matches.