2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Report- Nsoatreman FC 3-0 Accra Lions

Nsoatreman FC ended Accra Lions' run of five games without defeat after thrashing them 3-0 at the Nana Kronmansah II stadium in Nsuatre.

Lions travelled to Nsuatre captain Dominic Nsobila and February Player of the Month Abass Samari, who are on international duty with the Black Meteors.

Nsoatreman took advantage of the deficiency as they dominated a new look Accra Lions side.

Despite starting the game well, it took 30 minutes for the host to break the deadlock after Nana Kwame Junior broke the deadlock with a fine strike.

Three minutes to half time, Mark Agyekum doubled the lead for the visitors with a sublime finish.

After the break, former Hearts of Oak midfielder Abu Ushaw scored a belter to complete victory for Nsoatreman FC.