2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Report - Samartex 1-2 Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko recorded their second away win of the season following a 2-0 win against Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports complex on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors showed great resilience and determination to win all three points in this encounter.

Kotoko have handed Samartex back to back defeats in this season’s Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko scored the opening goal through Enoch Morrison in the 18th minute as he dispatched a wonderful team move with aplomb.

Rocky Dwamena increased the lead for Asante Kotoko before the half time break.

After recess Samartex wasted a lot of opportunities from set pieces as they chased for the equalizer.

Aquach pulled one back for Samartex in the 69th minute as they pushed more for the equalizer.

Kotoko were resilient at the back with goalkeeper Frederick Asare impressive in post for the Porcupine Warriors.

Asante Kotoko go third on the league table with 34 points after this victory.

Samartex have also been handed their second defeat of the season in the ongoing campaign.