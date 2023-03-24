2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Bechem United

Accra Lions will welcome Bechem United in Accra for the matchday 23 fixture in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

The Accra-based club will be hoping to recover from the defeat to Nsoatreman as they aim to tame the Hunters at the Accra Sports stadium.

Before the defeat on the road, Lions had been on a run of five games without defeat.

Bechem United are also on a good run and sit third in the Ghana Premier League table. The Hunters arrive in Accra after an impressive 3-1 win over Karela United at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

The former FA Cup winners has won three of their five games.

Both sides will be without key players due to international duty, with most of the players involved in action with the Black Meteors.

Accra Lions midfielder duo Dominic Nsobila and Abass Samari as well as Technical Director, Ibrahim Tanko, are with the Black Meteors. Their absence will be a huge blow for Lions.

However, youngster Dominic Amponsah is expected to glitter once again for the second place side.

Bechem United are also without Aaron Essel and winger Clinton Duodoo for the game on Saturday.

The game is expected to showcase the best of two of the most in form teams in the Ghana Premier League.