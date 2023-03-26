2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs Medeama

Sunday evening's match between Asante Kotoko and Medeama at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi promises to be a blockbuster encounter as both teams are gunning for the league title. With both teams sitting fifth and sixth respectively, and five points behind the top spot, this match is a must-win for both sides.

Kotoko come into the game off the back of a 2-0 away win against Samartex, while Medeama recorded a home win over Great Olympics. In the first encounter this season, Kotoko came out on top with a narrow 1-0 victory.

Kotoko will be without striker Stephen Mukwala, who is on national duty with Uganda, but the likes of Nicholas Mensah and Enock Morrison are expected to step up. The team will be determined to continue their winning form and keep the pressure on the teams above them in the table.

Medeama, on the other hand, will be looking to their key player Kwasi Donsu to provide the firepower up front and secure a vital three points. The team will be keen to build on their recent form and put themselves back in the title race.

With both teams boasting strong squads and a desire to win, this match promises to be an explosive encounter. Expect plenty of drama, goals and excitement as Kotoko and Medeama battle it out for the three points. It's anyone's game, and the winner could be the team that wants it the most.