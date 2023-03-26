2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview - Berekum Chelsea vs Tamale City

Berekum Chelsea will take on Tamale City in what promises to be an exciting encounter on Sunday afternoon at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

Both teams are unbeaten in their last two games and will be looking to secure a win to boost their respective ambitions.

For Chelsea, their priority is to secure a top-four finish, and a win against Tamale City will go a long way in helping them achieve this goal. They will be looking to their top scorer Mezack Asante to create chances and score goals.

On the other hand, Tamale City are desperate to leave the relegation zone and will be looking to secure a crucial win against Chelsea.

The first encounter between these two teams ended in a pulsating 2-2 draw, and it's expected that this match will also be closely contested. Both teams will be going all out for the win, and it promises to be an intriguing encounter.