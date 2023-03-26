2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs. Legon Cities

Great Olympics FC are still trying to turn things around to get their season back on track. Their next match is against city rivals Legon Cities FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Dade Boys have managed only one victory in the last eight league games, which sees them closer to the relegation zone with just two points above.

New coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah got a bright start to his reign at the club with a win against Hearts of Oak but has since picked only a point afterwards in three games.

Olympics need a win against Cities on Sunday to boost their chances of surviving the top flight at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Cities are in dire need of a win to cushion their battle against relegation when they take on the Wonder Club in the crunchy city derby.

The Royals are only separated from the drop zone with a one point advantage as they sit in the 15th position on the league table with 26 points after 22 rounds of matches.

Cities have only one victory in their last six premiership matches, but the 2-0 win over Aduana Stars last week will surely be a huge motivation for them against Olympics.

Maxwell Konadu and his boys will be leapfrogging Olympics to move to the 12th position when they are able to see them off.