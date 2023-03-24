2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview – Kotoku Royals vs King Faisal

Bottom-placed Kotoku Royals return to league play at their adopted home grounds, The Theatre of Dreams in Dawu as they host King Faisal Babes on Friday, March 24 2023.

Kotoku Royals are fighting tooth and nail against relegation but their incipient resurgence suffered a jolt as Hearts narrowly beat them 1-0 in Accra in their last game.

Despite the result, John Eduafo was pleased with the performance of his team and will hope they can replicate that display against Faisal to boost their survival hopes.

The ‘Insha Allah’ boys at their last outing were held to a goalless draw by Gold Stars at Abrankese. Jimmy Cobblah rued his side’s inability to convert the numerous chances they created. They are in the drop zone but with a packed League standing, a win over Royals could move them four places up if they are more clinical in front of goal.

With both teams aiming to ease relegation fears, they will utilize every weapon in their armories to bag all three points which could make this game an intriguing one.