2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report- Accra Lions 0-0 Bechem United

Accra Lions were held to a goalless draw at home by Bechem United after a pulsating game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Accra Lions got off to a good start with Daniel Awuni coming close, but the winger was stopped by Bechem United goalkeeper Japheth Novienyo, who seemed to have grabbed the player in the box but the referee waved play on.

Dominic Amponsah shoild have given the host the lead after meeting a corner from Baba Apiiga few minutes later, before Evans Botchway fired from distance after a brilliant run from his half.

Bechem United tested Accra Lions goalkeeper from distance, with strikers from Emmanuel Annor and Emmanuel Avornyoh.

Clinton Duodo came close after he was sent through by a brilliant pass from Isaiah Nyarko.

The two sides went into the break without a goal, but Lions returned strong and should have taken the lead Awuni, but Novienyo was equal to the task.

Halfway into the second half, Dominic Amponsah's ferocious strike was stopped by a Bechem United defender before Rich Sackey's header was stopped on the line by the goalkeeper.

Both sides rang in some changes but could not find the inspiration to break the deadlock as the spoils were shared.