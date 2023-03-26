2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Tamale City

Berekum Chelsea hosted Tamale City at the Golden City Park in a thrilling encounter that saw both teams share the spoils.

Tamale City took the lead in the 22nd minute through Justice Mensah, who expertly finished past the Chelsea goalkeeper after finding himself in space inside the box. The away side continued to press and had several chances to extend their lead, but Chelsea managed to keep them at bay.

As the game progressed, Chelsea grew in confidence and started to create more chances of their own. They eventually found the breakthrough they were looking for in the dying minutes of the game when Mezack Afriyie scored a late equalizer in the 95th minute.

The striker, who has been in great form for Chelsea this season, scored his 10th goal of the campaign to rescue a point for his team.

The result leaves Chelsea in eighth place on the league table with 28 points, while Tamale City remain in the relegation zone with 17 points.