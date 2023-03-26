2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report – Dreams FC 1-0 Nsoatreman

Dreams FC ended their four-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over Nsoatreman at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, March 26 2023.

The Still Believe went into the game chasing their first win in March and were up against an Nsoatreman side who have been poor away from home this season.

Dreams took an early lead through Gael Aholou who headed home a free kick from Maxwell Arthur in the 6th minute.

Zito’s side dominated the game after the goal and pushed for their second but Nsoatreman were solid in defense.

The second half was evenly contested with both teams failing to find the back of the net.

Zito is relieved by the victory but Mumuni Abubakar’s side are yet to record their first win away from home.

The result leaves both teams level on 30 points, but Dreams are in 9th position on the League standing with a superior goal difference while Nsoatreman are 11th placed.