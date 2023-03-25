2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report – Karela United 3-0 Hearts of Oak

Karela United delivered a resounding blow to Hearts of Oak's title hopes as they produced a dominant display to secure a 3-0 victory at the CAM Park Ayinase on Saturday afternoon.

Despite struggling for form this season, Karela United were determined to make a statement against their opponents. They got off to a flying start with Emmanuel Boakye Owusu breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute.

Hearts of Oak tried to respond quickly, but they could not find a way past a resilient Karela defence, who were determined to hold onto their lead.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when Konadu Yiadom inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 32nd minute, giving Karela a two-goal cushion.

Hearts of Oak's task was made even more challenging when defender Rashid Okine was shown a straight red card just before halftime, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the second half.

Karela United continued to dominate proceedings in the second period, and they eventually got their reward in the 87th minute when Richard Berko scored to wrap up a convincing win.

The victory sees Karela United climb up to 11th in the league standings, the highest they have been all season, and will provide a much-needed confidence boost as they look to fight for survival.

On the other hand, Hearts of Oak's title bid has suffered a significant setback, with the result leaving them in fourth place, and they could end up seven points off the top depending on other results from the weekend.