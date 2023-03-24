GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Report – Kotoku Royals 4-2 King Faisal

Published on: 24 March 2023
Kotoku Royals recorded an important 4-2 victory over King Faisal at the Theatre of Dreams on Friday, March 24 2023 to raise their hopes of relegation survival.

Jimmy Cobblah made five changes to his side for the game. Abdul Latif, Samuel Kusi, Joseph Mensah and Godfred Asiamah returned to the starting XI.

Royals navigated early pressure from the visitors and Andy Kumi capitalized on a blunder by Faisal goalie Benjamin Asiedu to open the scoring for his side on 12 minutes.

Augustine Boakye doubled their advantage by scoring in the 39th minute. Royals got their third goal through Richard Dzikoe in the 43rd minute.

The ‘Insha Allah’ boys pulled one back after recess on 63 minutes but Royals responded 3 minutes later with their fourth goal.

Faisal were awarded a penalty in the 86th minute which Abdul Latif stepped up to convert for the visitors’ second goal.

Both teams remain in the drop zone after today but Faisal have a game in hand and are 5 points richer than Royals. Cobblah would want his side to return to winning ways soon as they are living precariously now.

Eduafo’s lads will feel survival is still possible if they can keep up the momentum.

