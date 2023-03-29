2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Preview- Hearts of Oak vs Accra Lions

Hearts of Oak will renew their rivalry with Accra Lions on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian giants return to Accra after being battered in Anyinase by Karela United over the weekend while Lions split points with Bechem United in the capital.

Accra Lions, who are just in their second year in the Ghanaian topflight, are enjoying a good season and currently sit second on the table.

Meanwhile, the Phobians dropped to sixth and it looks like they might be ending the campaign trophyless as they continue to drop points.

Hearts of Oak have won only two of the last five games, losing two and drawing one.

Midfielder Seidu Suraj is expected to join the team after international duty with the Black Meteors.

Accra Lions, who have won three of their last five matches, will also welcome the return of midfielder Abass Samari and Dominic Nsobila. The duo played a key role as Ghana earned qualification to the AFCON U23 Cup of Nations.

Hearts of Oak desperately need a win to enhance their GPL title chances while Accra Lions search for their first topflight win over the former champions.