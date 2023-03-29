2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report - Bechem United 1-0 Dreams FC

Bechem United left it very late to claim a vital victory over Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League matchday 24 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Hunters recorded a narrow 1-0 win against Dreams in Bechem to close in on leaders Aduana Stars on the league standings after cutting down the gap to only one point.

Emmanuel Annor scored in the additional minutes of the match to earn the maximum points for the home side to make it three games without a defeat.

Kassim Ocansey Mingle welcomed back top marksman Hafiz Wontah Konkoni into the starting lineup for Bechem after missing the last game through suspension.

Wontah Konkoni is the joint-top goalscorer in the league with 10 goals.

Bechem were on top of their game in the first department of the match, but they failed to break down the defence of the away side.

Having lifted up their performance in the second half, the breakthrough was still a difficult one to achieve thanks to a resolute and compact Dreams defence.

Dreams came close to getting the opener ten minutes after the break after Abdul Jalilu found Collins Boah with a long pass.

The midfielder followed with a strike but missed the goal by a whisker.

The deadlock was finally broken in two minutes into stoppage-time, with Annor finding the back of the net with a nice effort.

The Hunters are presently sitting in the second position on the league standings with 40 points after 24 rounds of matches while Dreams are 10th placed with 30 points.